CSO To Opposition: Tinubu’s Foreign Trips Strategic, Producing Results

The Hope Alive Initiative (HAI) has picked holes in criticisms against President Bola Tinubu’s foreign trips, insisting that they are strategic engagements already delivering concrete economic, diplomatic and security benefits to the country.

In a statement signed yesterday by its Director, Press and Communications, Ernest Omon, the good governance group said contrary to claims by opposition figures, the President’s diplomatic engagements have resulted in landmark agreements, restored diplomatic ties and unlocked investments critical to national development.

The organisation further contended that the President’s recent visit to China secured multi-billiondollar investments and strategic cooperation agreements aimed at accelerating industrialisation, and job creation.

Specifically, HAI noted that the trip attracted $3.3 billion in Foreign Direct Investment for the Brass Industrial Park and Methanol Complex in Bayelsa State, a project expected to boost petrochemical output and significantly reduce imports.

HAI added that the China visit also yielded vehicle manufacturing and assembly agreements with Chilwee Group and Choice International Group, including the production of electric tricycles for modern urban transport, as well as Smart City development partnerships with Huawei.

It further stated that Nigeria gained priority access to China’s $51 billion African development pledge under the expanded strategic partnership. The group recalled that before President Tinubu visited the United Arab Emirates, Nigeria faced visa restrictions and flight suspensions.

It said the trip successfully resolved the diplomatic standoff, leading to the lifting of visa bans and the resumption of flights without debt repayment conditions.

According to the statement, the UAE visit also produced a multi-billion-dollar investment framework covering defence, agriculture and infrastructure, including $45 million in support from the Abu Dhabi Fund for the Minna–Bida Road project. HAI said additional gains included duty-free access for over 7,000 Nigerian products and the gradual elimination of tariffs on machinery, vehicles and apparel within three to five years.