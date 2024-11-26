CSO To NAHCON: Constitute C’ttee To Monitor Disbursement Of 2023 Hajj Refund

Share

Independent Hajj Reporters, a faith-based civil society organization that monitors, reports on, and advocates for transparency in the Nigerian Hajj and Umrah Industry, has called on the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) to constitute a special committee that will monitor the disbursement of refunds to about 95 000 Nigerian pilgrims who travelled to the 2023 Hajj exercise.

The CSO says this call became necessary following the controversy that often follows refunds to pilgrims from the country.

IHR, in a statement signed by its national coordinator, Ibrahim Mohammed, yesterday, said: “We are aware that the refund has been disbursed to State Pilgrim boards and agencies, as well as Private Tour Operators, for onward payment to their respective 2023 pilgrims.”

Recall that NAHCON had announced that each pilgrim who participated in the 2023 Hajj exercise would be refunded 150 Saudi Riyals after the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Hajj and Umrah refunded them for services poorly rendered to the pilgrims.

Also, the commission announced that Nigerian pilgrims who participated in the 2022 Hajj under Private Hajj Operators would receive SR62,602 (about N27 million) as a refund from the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah for ‘’poor feeding’’ in Mina that year.

Share

Please follow and like us: