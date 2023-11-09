CSO To EFCC: Obey Court Order On Emefiele’s Release

A Civil Society Organisation (CSO), the Nigerian Patriotic Forum (NPF), has urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to release the former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, in compliance with an order of a Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court.

It would be recalled that Justice Olukayode Adeniyi had granted Emefiele bail about four months after arrest, and detention.

President of the group, Samuel Lawson Ajibade, stated thus, “If these reports are indeed accurate, they raise serious concerns about the state of Nigeria’s democracy and the potential erosion of key democratic principles.

Our nation has made significant progress in upholding the rule of law and protecting the rights of its citizens. However, any action that (allegedly) undermines the independence of the judiciary and disregards court orders, poses a direct threat to our democracy.”

Ajibade emphasised the vital role of the judiciary as the protector of the rights of every Nigerian, regardless of their social status, or influence.

He stressed that the court order granting bail to Emefiele was made after careful consideration of the evidence provided and must be respected.

“The NPF emphasizes the importance of upholding the principles of justice, fairness, and the rule of law in our society.

“We call upon all relevant stakeholders, including the government, judiciary, and law enforcement agencies, to ensure that justice is served, and the sanctity of the judicial process is upheld,” Ajibade added.