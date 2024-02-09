CSO To Citizens: Shun Divisive Tendencies, Support Military, Security Agencies

The Citizens Initiative for Security Awareness (CISA), has appealed to the public to shun acts that are capable of jeopardising ethno-religious harmony and peaceful co-existence in the country.

According to CISA, frantic efforts were being made by purveyors of fake news and other tendencies to instigate ethnic and religious tension in the country, apart from alleged plans to pit authorities against some interests.

Addressing a select group of journalists on Friday in Abuja, CISA’s Assistant Coordinator (North), Kabeer Salami, said: “CISA is worried about the antics of some groups deploying subterfuge, in cahoot with some disgruntled elements, to set the country on fire, by stoking the embers of ethnic and religious sentiments.

“As a patriotic organization, we wish to advise the Presidency, the Senate, security services, and indeed all well-meaning Nigerians not to succumb to the antics of the groups that promote fake news and hate speech which merely blind the mind, reinforce sentiments, divide and plunge the society into chaos; influence bad judgment that triggers extremism and induce mob attacks.

“We urge Nigerian leadership not to allow any group engaging in frivolities to distract them from attending to essential legislative and national matters.

“We also call on security agencies to arrest and prosecute any group attempting to defame other Nigerians for ulterior motives as that could lead to ethno-religious crises.

“In the meantime, we wish to assert boldly that Nigeria is where it is today because citizens are quick to deploy either religious or ethnic sentiment to critical issues or events that affect our national unity and progress.

Another nauseating attitude exhibited by some citizens is levelling false accusations on their innocent brothers and sisters, who hail from other regions and perhaps, don’t share similar religious creeds with them.

“But if we must navigate this hard time, every citizen must unconditionally resolve to love one another, to quickly rebuild our fractured Nigeria, and make it a strong, indivisible entity.

Citizens, also, must shun fraternizing with ethnic champions and pseudo-religious leaders, bent on polarizing us. We cannot allow them to pitch us against one another”.