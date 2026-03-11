The Hope Alive Initiative (HAI) has described President Bola Tinubu‘s scheduled state visit to the United Kingdom (UK) as an affirmation of a soft-power approach to diplomacy.

The civil society organisation added that the Royal Visit, which begins on March 18, signposts Nigeria’s global reckoning in the comity of nations.

In a statement signed on Wednesday by its Director of Press and Communications, Ernest Omo, HAI emphasised that the development signified elevated ties and recognition of both the Nigerian President and the country’s importance within the Commonwealth and the United Kingdom.

“President Tinubu and his wife, Oluremi, are expected to begin a historic two-day state visit to the United Kingdom on Wednesday, March 18, 2026, at the invitation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla”, Omo said.

He urged Nigerians to see the visit as underscoring the enduring friendship between Nigeria and the United Kingdom, and as signalling a renewed era of cooperation in diplomacy, trade, security and cultural exchange.

HAI noted that a state visit represents the highest level of diplomatic engagement and reflects the UK’s recognition of Nigeria’s pivotal role as Africa’s largest economy and a strategic partner in global affairs.

The statement reads: “The group expressed confidence that President Tinubu would use the visit to engage in high-level discussions aimed at strengthening bilateral relations, expanding economic opportunities and deepening cooperation on shared priorities such as climate action, counter-terrorism and sustainable development.

“It also said the President is expected to highlight the contributions of the Nigerian diaspora in the UK while reinforcing cultural and educational ties between both countries”.

According to HAI, the visit presents a strategic opportunity to attract investment, promote innovation and enhance Nigeria’s global standing, while also enabling the United Kingdom to reaffirm its partnership with African nations in the post-Brexit era.

The organisation further urged Nigerians to support the President, citing the administration’s bold economic reforms to put the country on the path to sustainability and prosperity.