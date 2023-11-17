Cso Seeks Cancellation Of Recent Promotional Exams In Civil Service

A civil society organisation, Centre for Public Accountability (CPA), has called for the cancellation of the recent promotional examinations for the director- ship cadre to the permanent secretary in the civil service. The group in a statement signed by its Executive Director, Olufemi Lawson, said the exercise was marred with controversy and demanded a review of the process.

It said that the examination should be re-conducted using a reputable consulting firm to supervise the process. CPA said this will bring transparency, trust and confidence to the whole process and the nation will be the one to benefit from it, because the best hands will not be pushed aside as currently being done. “This we believe, will be in line with the marching order of performance given by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu during the recently held ministerial retreat and the laid down performance index rule.

“As concerned members of the society, we issue this statement as a pre-warning for the entire exercise to be reviewed before we embark on other legitimate actions, not excluding protests, to press home our demand and call for public accountability and transparency in the conduct of public activities as seen in the recently concluded exercise. “We recalled that 85 directors from five states of the federation and two political zones namely North Central and North East sat for the promotion examination on November 6, with results released on November 7.

“It was reliably gathered that long before this exercise, there had been complaints about the composition of the examination committee, as most of the members are close allies of the Head of Service under which authority this exam was conducted with a predetermined agenda to influence the outcome from the inception.”