CSO Petitions Wike, Demands Sack Of FCTA Mandate Secretary

The Empowerment for Unemployment Youth Initiative (EUYI) has petitioned the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, demanding the sack of Mr Abdullahi Suleiman Ango, the FCTA Mandate Secretary for Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).

EUYI alleges that Mr Ango, in collusion with some elements are working against, and undermining the administration of President Bola Tinubu in the FCT, while hiding under the banner of indigenous peoples rights.

The group alleged that on May 21, a group of protesters purportedly working on the orders of the Mandate secretary and in connivance with an opposition senator barricaded the National Assembly, protesting against the appointment of Amb Solomon A d o d o as Board Member, North Central Development Commission (NCDC) by President Bola Tinubu.

In a letter of petition to the Minister, which was signed by Danesi Momoh Prince, and Comrade Igwe Ude-Umanta; National Coordinator and National Secretary of EUYI respectively.

