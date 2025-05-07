CSO Petitions ICPC, Demands Probe Of Alleged N234bn Mismanaged Police Funds

Share

Peering Advocacy and Advancement Centre in Africa yesterday asked the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) to investigate the N234 billion allegedly mismanaged by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun.

Executive Director Ezenwa Nwagwu, who addressed a news conference in Abuja, said they had submitted a petition to the ICPC to that effect, requesting fairness and professionalism in the conduct of the investigation into the various alleged acts of mismanagement and diversion of funds meant for the police.

While highlighting the increasing concerns over the prudent management of resources within the force, he urged Egbetokun to express his support for reforms in the police by providing clarifications or speak to the allegations levelled against him.

Nwagwu said Nigerians deserved to know if the resources meant to secure them were being used transparently.

