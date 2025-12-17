CSO Petitions EFCC, ICPC Over $5m School Fees Allegation Against NMDPRA Boss

…as Farouk denies responding to Dangote’s allegations

A Civil Society Organisation, Empowerment for Unemployed Youth Initiative (EUYI), has petitioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), demanding an urgent investigation into allegations of corruption against the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Engr. Farouk Ahmed.

In separate petitions dated December 16th and 17th, 2025, the group urged the anti-graft agencies to immediately invite and investigate Ahmed over an allegation attributed to the President of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, that the NMDPRA boss allegedly paid $5 million as tuition fees for four of his children in secondary schools in Switzerland.

The petition signed by Convener EUYI, Comrade Danesi Prince and Co-Conveners Comrade Igwe Ude-Umanta, Comrade Olumide Odumos and Comrade Olayinka Dada, was sighted by newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja during the submission of the petitions at the ICPC and EFCC offices respectively.

The organisation described the allegation as “deeply disturbing” and one that raises serious questions about the source of the public official’s wealth, especially at a time of widespread economic hardship in the country.

The petition partly reads: “We write to you patriotically on a matter of utmost national importance and urgency because of the corruption pandemic in Nigeria, which has sabotaged national progress.

“The allegation made by Alhaji Aligo Dangote that Engr. Farouk Ahmed spent over $5 million to educate four (4) of his children in some secondary schools in Switzerland is very disturbing, particularly to the very vulnerable group we represent

“A verified video and other media content already circulated in Nigeria and all over the world, where the Chairman of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aligo Dangote, alleged that he has incontrovertible and empirical evidence to prove that Engr. Farouk Ahmed paid the sum of five million dollars ($5 million) for the tuition fees of four (4) of his children in a Secondary School in Switzerland. He went further to challenge Engr. Ahmed is to deny it.

“More than 48 hours after this exposed alleged crime, and 24 hours after a formal petition, which was made public, was submitted to the ICPC, he has not denied the grave allegations.

For the avoidance of doubt, with today’s foreign exchange rate, $5 million is slightly above N7.2 billion.

“Your commission owes this country, which is bleeding of corruption, an urgent duty of inviting Engr. Farouk Ahmed was very fast to explain how he became stupendously wealthy enough to lavish such an amount on Secondary School kids.

“This letter does not place any iota of doubt on the commission’s readiness to rid the country of corruption, but to remind you of the urgency and public interest thereto.

While awaiting your urgent positive action, please accept the assurances of our greatest esteem.”

Meanwhile, the embattled Authority Chief Executive of (NMDPRA), Engr Farouk Ahmed, has denied issuing a response to the allegations levelled against him by Aliko Dangote, which have been making the rounds on several social media platforms.

A statement personally signed by him reads: “My attention has been drawn to a purported response I was said to have made on the recent allegations against my person. I hereby state categorically that the so-called statement did not emanate from me.

“While I am aware of the wild and spurious allegations made against my family and me and the frenzy it has generated, as a regulator of a sensitive industry, I have opted not to engage in public brickbat.

“Thankfully, the person behind the allegations has taken it to a formal investigative institution. I believe that would provide an opportunity to dispassionately distil the issues and to clear my name.”