CSO Passes Vote Of Confidence On COAS Over Fight Against Insurgent Groups

A Civil Society Organisation under the auspices, the Conference of Civil Society for Peace, Security and National Development (CCSPSND) has commended the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja for his efforts, courage and determination in addressing the menace of insurgency, banditry and other criminalities in the country since assumption of office.

The CSO in a press statement jointly signed by its Conveners, Dr Adamu Muhammad, and Hon. Mike Msuaan and made available to journalists on Wednesday in Abuja, noted that the energy and motivation the chief of Army Staff brought to bear on the fight against criminal elements shows he was a commander who leads at the front.

While passing a vote of confidence on General Lagbaja for standing out as a remarkably adroit and determined soldier, the group added that with the rejigging of the military by Lt. General Lagbaja, the end to activities of criminals in the country was finally in sight.

According to them, the activities of insurgents and bandits in the North East and North West have drastically reduced, as well as the farmers and herders attacks in the North Central due to the expertise and motivation of the soldiers by the chief of Army Staff.

The CSO said: “Under the watch of the current chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, the criminal activities of the infamous Indigenous People of Biafra ( IPOB) and the Eastern Security Network – ESN) in the southeast have been brought to an end.

“The sit-at-home declared by the proscribed group has been stopped through the heightened activities of Operation Udoka, in collaboration with other stakeholders in the region. This has reopened the region to economic activities and restored normalcy in the region.

“Soldiers have renewed their onslaught on insurgent BokoHaram /ISWAP leading to the killing of several kingpins, destruction of camps, and arrest of many members of the insurgent groups in the regions.

“The clashes between the herders and farmers in the North Central states of Benue, Nassarawa, and Plateau have reduced drastically due to the activities of the military.

“To motivate the soldiers, the chief of Army Staff has moved to improve the welfare of the troops and their families through several welfare packages introduced for their benefit. This will keep troops focused on their duty posts.”

The CSO urged the chief of Army Staff to sustain the crackdown on criminal groups in the country, as peace, unity, and development could not be achieved in an environment laced with insecurity. They added that Lt. General Lagbaja has all it takes to end insurgency, banditry and other forms of criminality in the country having served as commander in most of the theaters of war in the country.