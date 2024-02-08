CSO Lauds COAS For Tackling Oil Theft, Others

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Taoreed Lagbaja has been lauded for his contribution in limiting the operations of oil bunkers and pipeline vandalisation in the country.

The Nigeria Army was praised by the Michael Msuaan-led Conference of Civil Society for Peace, Security, and National Development for its actions in seizing and demolishing many illicit refineries located in the oil-rich Niger Delta.

The group spokesperson, Dr Adamu Muhammad who spoke on Wednesday noted that under the Army Chief’s supervision, the herdsmen’s actions that resulted in conflicts with the farmers have also considerably decreased in recent months.

He further expressed hope that these operations, which have become a threat to food security, will be permanently stopped and used the acquisition of cutting-edge weapons and equipment for the Nigerian military under Lagbaja as evidence for their claims.

The panel observed that under Gen. Lagbaja, the Nigerian Army’s current standards for training, education of the leadership cadre, and welfare of the families of the slain and the surviving had improved.

The CSO urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration to keep supporting and funding the Nigerian military.

The administration must resist giving in to the intimidation of a small group of national enemies who are determined to split the nation and create instability.

“Nigerians must sustain their prayers and support for the military” the group noted.

The CSO further contended that the intense military campaign against the region’s criminal population was the reason behind the notable decline in Boko Haram and bandit activity along the axis of Kaduna, Zamfara, and Niger States.

“These states which used to be hotheads of criminal activities have witnessed reduced violence with just pockets of cowardly attacks on the soft spot which will soon be nipped in the bud by the superior force of the military under the leadership of Lt Gen. Lagbaja,” they added.