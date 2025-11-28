New Telegraph

November 28, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
November 28, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. CSO Hails Kano…

CSO Hails Kano Gov’s N1.368trn 2026 Budget

The One Kano Agenda movement, a nongovernmental organization, has rose from a meeting, describing the Kano State 2026 N1.368 trillion Appropriation Bill, as one of the most ambitious and citizen-focused budgets ever presented in the history of the ancient city.

Addressing journalists at the Kano Press Centre, Monday, the Director General of the movement, Ambassador Abbas Yakasai, said the magnitude of the budget and the precision of its priorities reflect an administration determined to rebuild Kano.

He noted that the budget would address long-standing neglect, restore confidence in governance, and chart a sustainable future for the state.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

Yakasai highlighted that the budget sets a new record with 68 per cent devoted to capital projects, a move that underscores Governor Yusuf’s dedication not only to service delivery, but to actual transformation.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Afenifere Mourns Segun Awolowo’s Passing
Read Next

Obi Mourns Passing Of Renowned Islamic Scholar, Bauchi