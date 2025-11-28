CSO Hails Kano Gov’s N1.368trn 2026 Budget

The One Kano Agenda movement, a nongovernmental organization, has rose from a meeting, describing the Kano State 2026 N1.368 trillion Appropriation Bill, as one of the most ambitious and citizen-focused budgets ever presented in the history of the ancient city.

Addressing journalists at the Kano Press Centre, Monday, the Director General of the movement, Ambassador Abbas Yakasai, said the magnitude of the budget and the precision of its priorities reflect an administration determined to rebuild Kano.

He noted that the budget would address long-standing neglect, restore confidence in governance, and chart a sustainable future for the state.

Yakasai highlighted that the budget sets a new record with 68 per cent devoted to capital projects, a move that underscores Governor Yusuf’s dedication not only to service delivery, but to actual transformation.