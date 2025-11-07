CSO Hails Emergence Of Ogunwole As 5th VC Of FUOYE

The Coalition of Civil Society Groups (CCSG) has hailed the appointment of Prof. Joshua Olalekan Ogunwole as the 5th Vice Chancellor of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), describing it as “a right step in the right direction.”

In a statement by Ambassador Ayobami Olarewaju the the media, the group noted that the emergence of Prof. Ogunwole has finally laid to rest the series of crises that had rocked the institution in recent times.

According to the CCSG, the transparent and credible process that led to his appointment, which stands as one of the fairest processes in the selection of a Vice Chancellor in the Nigerian University system is a testament to the integrity and commitment of the Governing Council under the leadership of Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba OFR, CON, SAN, whose doggedness, vision, and transparent leadership have restored confidence in the university’s administration.

The coalition further emphasised that the tension and controversies surrounding the succession of the outgoing Vice Chancellor, Prof. Abayomi Sunday Fasina, were primarily fueled by vested interests, and that the fair and merit-driven appointment of Prof. Ogunwole, who was a former Vice Chancellor of Bowen University, Iwo, Osun State, is a man with a proven track record of excellence.

The CCSG also extended commendation to His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, the Visitor to the University, for upholding fairness, transparency, and due process in the selection exercise. The Coalition also commend the Minister of Education, Dr Maruf Olatunji Alausa, for his supportive role in ensuring that the process adhered to the highest standards of integrity.

“We commend President Tinubu for allowing merit to triumph over political considerations. We equally salute the Governing Council for its exemplary leadership. The emergence of Prof. Ogunwole marks a new dawn of stability, academic excellence, and renewed hope for FUOYE.”

The statement reads, “The Coalition congratulated Prof. Joshua Olalekan Ogunwole on his well-deserved appointment and expressed optimism that his wealth of experience, academic depth, and leadership acumen will further reposition FUOYE as one of Nigeria’s foremost citadels of learning and research excellence.

Finally, the CCSG urged all stakeholders -staff, students, and host communities to give the new Vice Chancellor their full support and cooperation in the collective quest to move the institution forward.

The Coalition also advise staff of the University who are colluding with external parties to portray the image of the institution in a bad light to the world, demanding that they desist from such acts immediately.

“Any staff found involved in such malicious campaigns will be exposed in due course, along with the external individuals and bodies they are colluding with. The coalition has details of the nefarious activities of their syndicates.

“They should focus on their primary assignments and join hands with the Council Chairman, the current Vice Chancellor, and the next Vice Chancellor to keep on raising the bar of development in Federal University Oye-Ekiti.

“FUOYE has emerged as the best among its peers established in the same year in all aspects. We will not tolerate any malicious attempts to tarnish its hard-earned reputation.