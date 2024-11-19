CSO Faults Ebonyi’s Health Sector Performance

Share

A civil society group, Green-The-Red Cluster Project, has criticised the third quarter health sector performance of the Ebonyi State government.

The Executive Director of the Cluster Anchor Organization Development and Integrity Intervention Goal Foundation Oliver Ajah at a press conference on Monday said that the media interaction was to brief journalists on the 3rd Quarter budget performance of the health and education sectors.

He stressed the need for increased budgetary releases for critical sectors of health and education in the state.

He said: Our observations show that none of the health sector Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), had a pass mark as each is supposed to achieve at least 75 per cent by the third quarter and 100 per cent by December.

Share

Please follow and like us: