CSO, Eno’s Aide Disagree On Alleged Padded Supplementary Budget

The Special Assistant on New Media to Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State, Revd. Richard Peters has said the criticisms by a Civil Society Organisation (CSO), Policy Alert, against the approved 2023 supplementary budget of the state is misleading and unfounded.

Recall that Policy Alert, an organisation that focuses on fiscal policy and ecological justice in the Niger Delta had in a statement issued by its Programme Officer, Fiscal Reforms and Anti-Corruption, Faith Paulinus claimed that the supplementary budget submitted to the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly include an appropriation for projects already commissioned by the previous administration.

Policy Alert also Decries the planned purchase of 90 SUVs through the office of the Secretary to the State Government, heavy allocation for landscaping of State Assembly premises as well as engaging in excessive borrowing.

However responding to the criticisms through a press statement made available to journalists on Thursday Peters, while dismissing the allegations noted that the governor submitted a supplementary budget that captured the financial plan for the completion of select projects inherited from the previous administration, and not those already commissioned.

Peters who urged the group to probe deeper and verify their sources before coming to the public recalled that gov Eno, during his campaigns, promised to complete projects embarked on by the previous administration.

He said, “Methinks, the confusion emanated from the shallow thought by some who feel that a project commissioned cannot be expanded or remodelled to suit new demands and interests.

“A typical example is the Victor Attah International Airport which was commissioned by the previous administration. But when former Governor Udom Emmanuel took over power, new projects like Maintenance Repair and Overhaul facility (MRO), Terminal Building and Taxi Way were initiated. Some projects are like this, even when commissioned, there is room for expansion. One should therefore understand the operation of the government before publishing some stories.

“As a prudent leader who frowns at wasteful spending and abandonment of projects, Gov. Eno has declared a state of emergency on all projects not completed by previous administrations, and this is good for all Akwa Ibom people.

“There is absolutely nothing wrong with a new administration completing projects initiated by other administrations. Government is a continuum and must be treated as such. Abandoning a yet-to-be-completed project and rushing to initiate new ones is the bane of development in Nigeria, and that error must be corrected.”

Speaking on the issue of borrowing, the SA said, “According to available records, in addition to a statement by the governor, the state government has not borrowed a dime yet.

“However, even governments of vibrant economies of the world like the United States of America, Germany and others also borrow. Borrowing to fund a profitable project is not a crime. It is one of the avenues through which huge projects are funded, the world over.

“Many people who know the governor very well laughed when the group alleged that the budget was also for the purchase of 90 SUVs. The governor had already clarified that he has been running the government with vehicles inherited from the previous administration because he has not purchased any vehicle since he assumed office.

“While the purchase of new vehicles is necessary, there are other more essential things, and the governor through discipline and ability to prioritize chose to use the old vehicles. An average politician in Nigeria would want to go for brand new vehicles first, but not Pastor Umo Eno.”