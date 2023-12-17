CSO Empowers Over 500 Women In Kogi

…Calls for Peaceful Coexistence

As part of the effort to sustain peaceful coexistence in the urban and grassroots areas, a Civil Society Organisation under the umbrella of Connected Development has empowered 500 women with cash donations to improve their livelihood.

The empowerment program was part of the post-election sensitization advocacy to the grassroots on the need to sustain the existing peace in the state and to set an agenda for the incoming administration in Kogi State.

Addressing the beneficiaries during the post-election sensitization and advocacy in Okene on Friday, the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Connected Development Ambassador Hamzat Lawal, said the empowerment is a token to appreciate women for coming out en-mass to cast their ballots peacefully during the November 11, 2023, off-cycle governorship election in Kogi State.

Lawal who is also a philanthropist and an international election monitor, noted that the gesture was aimed at complementing the effort of the state government in eradicating poverty at the grassroots and urged other spirited individual and corporate organizations to consolidate on what government had been doing to ameliorate the suffering of the less privileges in the state.

“Recently, Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello launched the ministry of humanitarian affairs and started with a palliative and empowerment program and I think that as CSO, individual and private sector we should consolidate on what government is doing to eradicate poverty, especially at the grassroots.”

“This cash empowerment is N5,000 per recipient. We targeted 500 people in different wards across the state. We have reached out to 100 vulnerable people in Koton-Karfe at Ohimeyge Igu palace, 200 people at Oboroke in Ihima, 100 beneficiaries at Abuga Ozuja ward in Okengwe, and 100 people at Onyi-koko ward in Okene.”

“This empowerment is mainly meant for women because they are peacebuilders and the fabric of society. I am using this medium to appeal to women to prioritize the education of their children and wards. I am here today because of how much my mother has invested in me through education and I want every parent to do the same” he advised.

Ambassador Lawal also took the post-election advocacy to Onoziomi central mosque in Adavi LGA where he charged the Muslim faithful to remain peaceful even in the face of provocation, noting that Islam is a religion of peace.

One of the beneficiaries of the empowerment Mrs Hafsat Suleiman from Oboroke in the Ihima community, described the gesture as a big relief to women at the grassroots, adding that “this is the first time an individual will come to the ward for post-election advocacy and also presenting cash to the people.

She thanked Ambassador Hamzat Lawal for his kind gesture and urged other well-meaning Nigerians to emulate him.

The program took place in Adavi, Kogi-Koton Karfe, Okehi, and Okene local government areas of Kogi State.