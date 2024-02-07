CSO demands ‘Unbiased, Public Investigation’ Of Senator Allegedly Sponsoring Kidnappings

A civil society organisation, the Save Nigeria Movement, has called on the National Assembly to without delay, launch an unbiased investigation into a media report alleging that a serving senator was sponsoring and coordinating kidnapping and ransom payments in the north-central and north-western parts of the country.

Taking to the streets of Abuja on Tuesday in Abuja to press home their demands, the protesters were armed with placards with inscriptions such as: ” We don’t want any Judas in the National Assembly, “Nigerians wants to know the Judas,” “Who is the Senator Hobnobbing with bandits,” Security Agencies Must Investigate and tell Nigerians.”

Convener of the group, Rev. Solomon Semaka, cautioned the National Assembly to do the right thing by fishing out the senator who was described as chairing a sensitive committee, and also ensuring findings of the investigation were made public.”