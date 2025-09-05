CSO Demands More Resources To Upscale Accountability Advocacy

Connected Development (CODE), a civic organisation, has solicited more resources from its partners to scale up its transparency and accountability engagements. Hamzat Lawal, Founder and Chief Executive, CODE, said this in Abuja while inaugurating the new leadership of the group.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Lawal, also the initiator of Follow The Money (FTM), said that the event was part of activities to mark the 13th anniversary of the organisation. Lawal, following his selection for Chevening Scholarship for a Masters in Governance, Development, and Public Policy at the University of Sussex, UK, appointed a new leadership for the organisation.

He appointed Mr Mukhtar Modibbo, as the Secretary-General, Follow The Money International and Ms Hyeladzira Mshelia as Acting Chief Executive Officer of CODE. “I see challenges as opportunities to deepen impact. One of my biggest opportunities is how to unlock more resources to scale up our work.

“Connected Development is grounded in various communities, and there is always one challenge or another for us to activate campaigns. “CODE prioritises campaigns in education, health, and gender. Unlocking resources to reach hard-to-reach communities is key.

“With new leadership, strong management, and board oversight, I am confident we will unlock the resources needed to expand,” he said. He recalled the early days of the organisation saying it had been a call for action. “Thirteen years ago, I stood in a small room with nothing but an idea; a burning passion and determination to save lives.

“That idea became the Save Bagega campaign, which drew global attention to the lead poisoning crisis in Zamfara State that claimed over 700 children under five. “We mobilised voices around the world and compelled the Federal Government of Nigeria to act, leading to the release of $5.3 million for remediation.

“That single campaign proved that ordinary citizens, armed with truth and conviction, could move mountains. From that beginning, Connected Development was born,” he said. He said of the CODE initiatives included Not Too Young to Run movement, the COVID-19 Transparency and Accountability Project (CTAP).

Lawal said each of the campaigns was not a mere campaign but movements of people demanding better accountability and refusing to settle for broken systems. Lawal urged the new leadership to surpass his achievements by conquering new frontiers by accessing better funding and urged the media to support them to succeed.

Responding, Modibbo gave his commitment to ensure that all monies meant for development were well tracked and monitored. He said that CODE had inaugurated a Citizen Neighbourhood Watch campaign to educate Nigerians about funds allocated to their local governments.

“We don’t go to courts. We empower citizens with data and tools to track government projects,” Modibbo said. On her part, Mshelia said under her watch, CODE would continue to promote gender-based and venerable communities initiatives. “You will continue to see more initiatives targeted at the empowerment of women and girls, alongside men,” she said.