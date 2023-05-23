CSO Demand Immediate Reform Of NDLEA 

A Civil Society Organization, Centre For Democracy And Human Rights (CEDEHUR) on Tuesday demanded the immediate reform of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency ( NDLEA).

The group, at World Press Conference, in Abuja, alleged that the war against hard drugs trafficking has been compromised by some corrupt officers of the agency.

The spokesperson of the group, Sunday Adebayo, who read their speech, said it was troubling and demoralizing to hear the news that some arrested drug barons have been released through the back doors.

Adebayo noted that in the interest of justice, if certain drug barons can be let out of the hooks, it will not be fair to still keep the likes of Abba Kyari and his team behind bars.

The group said, that ” the international drug traffickers were arrested at the car park of the Enugu airport, after having been cleared by some corrupt officials of the NDLEA at the airport as confessed by the drug traffickers themselves.

” That the NDLEA whose duty is to arrest such traffickers and prevent drugs from coming into the country, did not arrest them and instead aided and abetted them to traffic hard drugs into the country as confessed by the International Drug traffickers both on video and written statements, for which the Police requested the NDLEA to Produce their indicted officers in Enugu Airport and they refused.

” That the drug traffickers confessed in open court as to how the NDLEA officials facilitated the trafficking of the drugs. They went further to inform the court how they did everything in their power to compromise the IRT policemen, but they refused to be compromised, and instead transferred the international drug traffickers and drugs to the NDLEA only to be framed up by the same NDLEA”.

Also, the Convener of CEDEHUR, then convener, Michael Emaluji, said the outgoing Administration of President Muhammadu Buhari should do the needful, and ensure that a reformed NDLEA was handed over to the incoming government.

He called on all Nigerians to join the efforts being made by stakeholders to reform NDLEA.