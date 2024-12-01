CSO Defends Fubara’s Fiscal Prudence, Says Report On Rivers Debt Misleading

Share

The Centre For Convention on Democratic Integrity (CCDI) has dismissed the report that Governor Siminalayi Fubara increased Rivers State’s debt from N5 billion to N213 billion within a year.

The President of CCDI, Comrade Olufemi Aduwo who spoke on Sunday said the report by an online publication is a distortion of facts.

According to Aduwo, records from the Debt Management Office (DMO) reveal that Rivers State’s domestic debt stood at N389.20 billion as of June 2023. He said this debt significantly predates Governor Fubara’s administration.

Aduwo emphasised that state governments are constitutionally allowed to borrow, provided such funds are directed toward developmental projects. He cited Lagos State, Nigeria’s wealthiest state, as a prime example.

He said: “Despite being the most indebted, Lagos’s resource management and developmental strides justify its borrowing.

“Similarly, Fubara’s only loan—secured so far was for the Ring Road project which is a vital infrastructure initiative designed to boost economic growth and connectivity.

“The loan is already being serviced, reflecting his commitment to fiscal responsibility.”

According to Aduwo, Fubara has faced considerable persecution since taking office, with politically motivated attacks targeting his administration.

He criticised the sensationalism of certain media outlets, calling for public discourse to be grounded in accuracy and fairness rather than misinformation.

Aduwo urged the publication to consult credible institutions such as the DMO, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and the African Development Bank for clarification on Rivers’ debt profile.

He warned that failing to verify facts risks misleading the public and damaging the credibility of responsible journalism.

Aduwo declared it unjust to link Fubara to debts incurred before his tenure, describing such claims as dishonest and distracting from real developmental challenges.

He urged the media to prioritise facts over political undertones and sensationalism, noting that the people of Rivers State deserve transparent and fair reporting.

