CSO Confirms 6 Terrorist Commanders Killed, Hails Air Force

In a major boost for Nigeria’s counterterrorism efforts, the Civil Society for Peace, Security and Development (CSPSD) has confirmed the elimination of six top terrorist commanders and dozens of insurgents in recent Nigerian Air Force (NAF) operations, describing the successes as a “step forward” in safeguarding civilians and restoring security across affected regions.

Presenting an independent assessment yesterday in Abuja, National Coordinator of the CSPSD, Dr. Kabiru Muhammed, revealed that field monitors deployed to Borno, Yobe, Adamawa, Katsina, Zamfara, and Sokoto states between October 2025 and February 2026 verified “measurable improvements” in operational effectiveness, civilian protection, and civil-military relations under the leadership of Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke.

Muhammed detailed the highprofile neutralisations: “Boko Haram commanders Basulhu and Ubaida, killed on January 22, 2026, in the Mandara Mountains; ISWAP leaders Qaid and Munzir, eliminated in coordinated airstrikes in the Timbuktu Triangle of Borno State; an unidentified ISWAP commander neutralised in Tumbuns, Lake Chad, in February 2026; and notorious bandit leader Kachalla Dogo Sule, whose camp was destroyed at Turba Hill in Zamfara State in December 2025.