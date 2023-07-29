CSO Condemns Smear Campaign Against DSS

The Save Nigeria Movement (SNM) on Saturday said some high-profile criminals who are currently facing trial for various crimes with many complexities are the ones behind the recent call for the removal of Mr Yusuf Magaji Bichi, Director General of the Department of State Security (DG DSS)

In a statement issued by its convener, Rev. Solomon Semaka, the group described the call as a desperate attempt to mislead Nigerians and generate support for a public outcry against the Service specifically and the federal government generally.

Speaking further, Semaka noted that the call was an afterthought and a careless technique used by powerful criminal suspects who were being tried according to the law.

“These individuals have resorted to smear campaigns against the federal government apparently in a bid to evade justice and stamp their feet and take control of the system.

“These high profiles and very powerful criminal syndicates already in custody have deployed their enormous financial war chest in a battle of vendetta against the service at the detriment of national security and Nigerians.

“As a frontline CSO committed to promoting democracy and societal values, we deem it necessary to condemn the purported call for the sack of the leadership of the DSS and threats of nationwide protests by those we consider as crisis entrepreneurs who always avail themselves to be bought by wealthy criminals at the detriment of Nigerians,” he stated.

The organisation said that rather than being criticised, the DSS under Yusuf Magaji Bichi should be praised for its dedication to upholding internal security.