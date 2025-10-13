CSO Carpets FIJ Over Corruption Report, Decries Unethical Journalism

A group, the Niger Delta Rights Advocates (NDRA), has expressed disappointment over what it described as unethical reporting by the Foundation for Investigative Journalism (FIJ).

The group accused FIJ of promoting a one-sided story that allegedly maligned a public servant, Adagiri Ismail, under the Nigeria Correctional Services (NCoS).

According to Dr Chuks Alozie, Director of Research and Documentation at NDRA, FIJ’s online reports portrayed a suspect in a trial as a hero, which they believed was inconsistent with journalistic practice.

The group noted that while citizen journalism deepens democracy, it does not justify publications that qualify as defamatory or seditious.

Alozie explained that Ismail’s office was impersonated through an act of forgery, and a suspect, Aliyu Raji, obtained millions of naira through pretences and advanced fee fraud using letterheads and office insignia.