CSO Calls On NAHCON To Direct States To Halt Multiple Charges On Pilgrims

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has been urged to direct state pilgrims’ boards to halt the imposition of multiple and unjustified charges on intending pilgrims, following recent developments in Ogun State. Earlier this week, Hajj Reporters in a Statement urged the Ogun State Muslim Pilgrims Board announcing additional charges of N45,200 for 2026 Hajj pilgrims.

The breakdown includes: Application Form – N20,050; Screening Form – N2,550; Medical Fitness Certificate – N2,550; and Medical Screening – N20,050. These charges are to be paid on top of the approved Hajj fare of N7,991,500. However, a review of the 2026 Hajj fare template shows that many of these charges have already been captured.

Under the local components of the fare, each pilgrim has paid N5,000 as NAHCON administrative charges, N5,000 as state administrative charges, N1,000 for registration form, N10,000 for enlightenment programmes, N15,000 for medical services, as well as N5,000 each for security and transportation, all paid to the states. This raises serious concerns.

Why should pilgrims pay an additional N20,050 for medical screening after already paying N15,000 for medical services? Why should another N20,050 be charged for application forms when N1,000 has already been collected for the same purpose? These duplications are difficult to justify.

The concern is not limited to Ogun State alone, as indications suggest that similar unannounced charges are being imposed in other states under different pretexts.

Independent Hajj Reporters is worried that these additional fees are unnecessary and further burden pilgrims, especially at a time when the officially approved Hajj fare is already high.

Such practices undermine transparency and contradict the intent of the fare structure released by NAHCON. As the apex Hajj regulatory body, NAHCON should urgently intervene by directing states to submit any proposed additional charges for scrutiny and approval before imposing them on pilgrims.

While it is understood that some operational expenses may fall outside the #Hajj fare template, such costs should be minimal, justified, and must not duplicate items already paid for. The primary function of NAHCON is to license, regulate, supervise, and perform oversight functions over organisations and sub-nationals within the Hajj industry.

During the 2016 hajj, for example, NAHCON summoned States Muslim Pilgrims Boards’ Executive Secretaries along with their director of finances to clarify and defend any additional penny added to the hajj fare templates before it is approved. That is when NAHCON understands the applications of Section 4 (a to c) of its Establishment Act 2006. Pilgrims deserve fairness, transparency and protection from avoidable financial burdens.