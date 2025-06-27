CSO Calls For Full Implementation Of Police Duty Solicitors Scheme In Abia

The Centre for Human Rights Advocacy and Wholesome Society (CEHRAWS), has called for the immediate operationalization of the Police Duty Solicitors Scheme (PDSS) across all police formations in Abia State, in accordance with the provisions of Police Force Order No. 20 and the Administration of Criminal Justice Law, 2017 (ACJL).

CEHRAWS, a civil society organization committed to the promotion of human rights, rule of law and access to justice, said it has formally transmitted a detailed letter, annexing the said Police Force Order No. 20, to Governor Alex Otti of Abia State, and the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, respectively.

In a statement signed by Executive Director of CEHRAWS, Chuka Okoye, the Civil Society Organization said that the letter it sent articulated grave concerns regarding ongoing violations of suspects’ constitutional rights, including arbitrary arrests, prolonged pretrial detention, and the absence of legal representation during the critical stage of police interrogation.

CEHRAWS said that till date, it is yet to receive official response from either office or see government intervention thereto on the matter, despite all efforts made.

The group said that in light of prevailing concerns surrounding custodial practices and prosecutorial abuses, it has, as of 24th of June 2025, resubmitted the said letter to the Governor of Abia State through the Attorney General.

The CSO said that it is its hope that this renewed effort will now receive the administrative attention it so clearly warrants.

CEHRAWS said that part of its recommendations, grounded in extant law and policy are that the Governor of Abia State issues an Executive Directive mandating the Ministry of Justice to coordinate with the Nigeria Police Force for the full implementation of the PDSS across the state.

Others include, “That the Ministry of Justice, in collaboration with relevant stakeholders, facilitates periodic training and sensitization for police officers and duty solicitors in line with the operational framework outlined in Police Force Order No. 20

“That independent oversight mechanisms, inclusive of civil society organizations, the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), and the Legal Aid Council, be integrated to monitor compliance and ensure accountability.

“That adequate budgetary allocations be made for legal aid interventions and logistics to guarantee the sustainability of PDSS, particularly in underserved and rural police divisions.”

CEHRAWS said that PDSS is not a discretionary initiative, as it is a mandatory safeguard entrenched in Nigeria’s legal architecture to guarantee fair hearing, prevent human rights abuses, and foster public confidence in the criminal justice system.

The group said that the continued inaction of relevant state actors, in the face of a statutory obligation, is both unconstitutional and inimical to the tenets of justice and good governance.

“We, therefore, call on the Governor of Abia State and the Honourable Attorney General to treat this matter with the urgency it deserves.

“Justice must not only be done but must be seen to be done, particularly for the poor, the vulnerable, and the voiceless.”