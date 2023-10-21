CSO Alleges Fresh Plot To Blackmail Kyari, NNPCL By CNPP

The Coalition for Good Governance and Open Leadership in Nigeria has alleged that a splinter group of the former Conference of Nigeria Political Party (CNPP) is engaged in an attempt to tarnish the reputation of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited and its Group Chief Executive Officer, Mele Kyari.

Speaking during a press conference on Thursday, Declan Ihekaire, the International Coordinator of the Civil Society Organization said that one George Udoh, a whistle-blower, is the sponsor of the “many spurious allegations” against Kyari.

He indicated that the CNPP is currently engaged in scrutinizing NNPC and its leadership concerning the steps taken by the corporation in relation to the elimination of fuel subsidies.

The group’s leader emphasized the importance of citizens seeking transparency from public organizations. He added that accusations of financial mismanagement should not be exploited as a political tool for hidden agendas.

He said, “Over the past few weeks, there has been a sustained campaign of calumny, against the management and the Group Chief Executive of the Nation’s flagship oil company, that is, the NNPC.

“We have since noticed a series of attempts, by some individuals, masquerading as crime investigators and civil society leaders, to exploit the series of questions that have been raised by Nigerians, in respect of the activities of the NNPC, in order to blackmail and extort the company.

“Earlier today, we were confronted with another in the series of the desperation of these elements, in their premeditated plot to blackmail the management of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company (NNPC) and its Chief Executive, Mr Mele Kyari, by the Conference of Nigeria Political Party (CNPP), who after due diligence, we realized was being sponsored by one Mr George Udoh, a self-acclaimed billionaire whistleblower.”