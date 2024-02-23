CSO Advises NLC To Rethink Decision On Protest

The Coalition of Civil Society (CSO) Groups on Transparency and Accountability has advised the Nigeria Labour (NLC), to reassess the current tension in the country and deeply rethink its decision to embark on a national protest.

The CSOs led by the Empowerment for Unemployed Youth Initiative noted with the magnitude of hunger and anger amongst Nigerians, the protest could culminate into chaos, as the NLC may not be able to control those planning to take advantage of the protest.

Addressing newsmen on Friday in Abuja, one of the conveners of the group, Comrade Igwe Ude-Umanta, asked the NLC to take a cue from its sister labour movement, the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), and dialogue with the government on the full implementation of agreements reached in October 2023.

He said: “Let us expressly state that we support Labour in the pursuit of its legitimate demands. It is within its rights to hold any degree of peaceful protests without let or hindrance from any quarter.

“However, the problem is about the timing and the reasons. In a country where people are beginning to hijack vehicles conveying food items and looting them; where some distressed citizens are seeking the slightest opportunity to vent both their real and imagined frustration on society, how did the NLC arrive at holding national protests as the best available solution to addressing their issues? We respectfully call on the NLC to rethink its decision.

“Labour may just be inadvertently playing into a bigger destabilization plot to throw the country into chaos. The NLC must reassess the situation with stoicism and circumspection.

“The security optics for a national protest by an organization as large and strategic as the NLC is not looking good at all. This is a possible recipe for a national chaos. It must be avoided.

“We read the statement by the President of NLC, Comrade Joe Ajaero, in which he was confident of a peaceful outcome of the protests because according to him, the NLC is patriotic and has always been peaceful. Yes, Comrade President, we do not argue with you to the contrary. The only factor you did not include in your analysis is that there is an evident palpable tension which such a protest could inflame.

“We speak as members of the Civil Society with a long history and experience in organizing protests. And we can tell out of experience, the conditions precedent to protests being hijacked or spiraling out of control. Those conditions which are political and socioeconomic are present in abundance across the country.

“Again, we urge you to abort these protests and engage the Federal Government through other means.

“If the leadership of Labour claims that it loves Nigeria so much, it should beyond every other consideration put National Security Considerations as the first in its agenda.

“It cannot claim that it does not know that there is a socioeconomic crisis in the country, in which the government has assured that it is temporary. So why must it be at this tense time that the NLC must insist on a unilateral protest? A Labour Union for all intents and purposes must not behave like an opposition party.”