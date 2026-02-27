CSO Accuses Osun Govt Of Wasting ₦79m On Unused Payroll System

The Osun Masterminds on Friday accused the Osun State Government of wasting ₦79 million on an Automated Payroll Administration System (APAS) that has not been deployed, while also demanding the public release of a controversial staff audit report.

The group made the allegation during its February 2026 State of the State Address, raising concerns over transparency, public spending, and accountability in governance.

In his address, Prof. Wasiu Oyedokun-Alli, Executive Director, The Osun Mastermind, said, “Since the State could not use the Automated Payroll Administration System (APAS) that the government paid a whopping ₦79 million for, who will take responsibility for such wastefulness and financial impropriety?”

He further questioned the secrecy surrounding the staff audit exercise, stating, “the State’s people deserve to see the details of the report, not bits and pieces that do not present a wholesome image.”

The group criticised the handling of the audit contract awarded to Sally Tibbot Consulting, noting that earlier warnings about the consultant’s competence and conduct were ignored.

“We are here today, and the chicken has come home to roost,” Oyedokun-Alli said, arguing that the government’s decision to proceed with the consultant despite controversies has led to avoidable disputes.

Referencing a leaked call recording involving a senior government official, he added, “We do not believe that mere contractual disagreements should result in the use of verbal insults and obscenities,” calling on the government to provide a clear account of what transpired.

Beyond the audit controversy, Oyedokun-Alli also decried the continued abandonment of the Osun State House of Assembly quarters and gatehouse project, asking, “Why was the renovation process halted?” and “Is the leadership of the Assembly proud of its failure to complete a simple procurement process in almost three years?”

On national security, the group reacted to the appointment of Tunji Disu as Inspector-General of Police, expressing cautious optimism.

“We want to advise IGP Tunji Disu to ensure that his tenure ushers in a new era of professionalism, regard for law and order, and strict discipline,” he stated.

It added, “the new IGP has before him an enormous task of cleaning up a badly tainted Police Force and restoring the confidence of the common man.”

The group also referenced concerns from the tenure of former Inspector-General, Kayode Egbetokun, noting that expectations for reform remain high.

It maintained that its intervention was intended as “constructive contributions to the development of society,” urging authorities to prioritise accountability, transparency, and effective governance.