CSO Accuses FG Of Plans To Attack Labour Unionists In Lagos, Abuja

A civil society organisation, United Action Front of Civil Society, has accused the Federal Government of ongoing plans to unleash attacks on labour unionists in the country, especially in Lagos and Abuja, in an attempt to introduce confusion, and blackmail organised labour of plotting an insurrection.

A statement signed by the Head of the National Coordinating Secretariat of the group, Olawale Okunniyi on Tuesday in Abuja, also noted that

it was getting clearer by the day that President Bola Tinubu’s administration was out to “criminalise civil opposition and labour activism in a desperate attempt to cripple vibrant platforms of the Nigerian polity in furtherance of its dubious agenda of neo-colonialist policies fraught with profligacy and corruption with attendant negative consequences manifesting in excruciating multi-dimensional poverty as well as codified hardship on the masses.

We are “aware of plans by the federal government to unleash more terror on the leadership of the NLC / TUC through orchestrated anarchy to be machinated by paid thugs of government in Lagos and Abuja as well as other locations across the country.

“The planned attacks on labour unionists and civil society activists are aimed at further stirring up confusion and blackmailing NLC and TUC leadership as irresponsible and plotting insurrection against the government. In the same manner, armed thugs were unleashed on peaceful and defenceless EndSARS protesters, the plot against the NLC / TUC is to deploy agent provocateurs to unleash terror and then blamed the incidents on the leadership of the labour and its allies.”

While urging workers in the country to support the ongoing strike declaration by organised labour by staying off work and places of business to protest the brutalization of the President of the NLC, Comrade Joe Ajaero in Owerri, Imo state, the group called on President Tinubu and Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, to “apologize to Nigerian workers and people in general for the brutalisation of No 1 Worker of Nigeria, Comrade Joe Ajaero by State Agents and political thugs of the APC during a peaceful worker rally in Imo State as we condemn the deployment of soldiers to intimidate labour leaders as witnessed at the Abuja Airport during last rally of NLC and TUC to protest the brutalisation of NLC President.

” We, therefore, condemn the hypocrisy of President Tinubu and the APC who exploited the gains of popular democratic struggles of the Nigerian Civil Society to gain ascendancy to power, only to turn intolerant and monstrous against popular protests and Civil resistance against injustice and all forms of undemocratic practices. To this end, we condemn the deployment of soldiers and armed thugs to intimidate and attack protesting workers and opposition leaders, who are simply exercising constitutional rights within the ambit of democracy.

“Furthermore, the United Action Front of Civil Society calls on Nigerian people and masses to manifestly support and back up the nationwide strike action declared by the NLC and TUC to protest the brutalisation of Comrade Joe Ajaero.

“We call on Nigerians and the masses in general through organised neighbourhood mass protests and Sit At Home Protest Action to demand respect for the rights of workers and dignity of civil opposition in Nigeria. The infringement on the rights to protest and demand better welfare is most undemocratic, condemnable and unacceptable. We call on Nigerians across cities, communities and neighbourhoods to rally support for the national strike.”