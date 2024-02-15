CSO Accuse ICPC Of Shielding Corruption Suspects

…threatens picketing of agency’s headquarters

…seeks ICPC Chairman’s intervention

A Civil Society Organisation under the aegis, Anti-Corruption, Human-Rights and Good Governance Watch (AHGGW) has accused the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), of shielding some corruption suspects wanted by the law.

The group cited a specific criminal case involving the former National President of the Association of the Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN), Bola Audu Innocent, who with the ICPC had filed charges against the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court at Maitama, Abuja.

A statement signed by AHGGW’s General Secretary, Dr. Sani Muhammed, alleged that the ICPC has refused to arrest and present the suspect, Bola Audu Innocent before the court despite Justice Y. Halilu’s charge that he should be arrested by any means necessary and brought to court to face the law.

While noting that Mr Innocent has consistently shunned several Court hearings where he was scheduled for arraignment before Justice Halilu, the CSO called on the new ICPC Chairman, Dr. Musa Aliyu (SAN), to urgently intervene and ensure his operatives apprehend Mr Innocent and bring him before the court

The CSO further issued a one-week ultimatum to the ICPC to heed Justice Halilu’s order to arrest and present Bola Audu Innocent to the court to face the law, or risk picketing of its premises by its members and other CSOs across the federation to register their displeasure as from Monday, 15 January, 2024.

The statement partly reads: “We shall not hesitate to picket the ICPC headquarters in Abuja to ensure that the Mr Innocent and other corruption suspects evading arrest are brought before the law.

“We have been in court for this case many times and Bola Audu Innocent will always not appear and the ICPC prosecutor will always give excuses why Bola is not in court. The last time was on the 4th of December 2023. That day Justice Halilu ordered the lawyer to team up with some officers of the law to arrest and arrest him to face the law. But apparently, the ICPC knows where to find Bola Audu but for reasons best known to them, refusing to bring him to face the law.

“We say this because we investigated and found out that Bola Audu Innocent is not in any hideout but rather on the streets of Abuja going about his businesses every day and even attending government functions. In fact, we got reliable information that the ICPC was tipped on his way about but unfortunately, they played deaf ears.

“Then we begin to wonder why an agency established to fight corruption, given a charge by a judge of the High Court to bring a suspect in a corruption case, is being lackadaisical to do their job.

“The same man they claimed they were looking for was seen on the streets of Abuja with police escorts going as he pleases but surprisingly invincible to the eyes of ICPC officers who are supposedly looking for him. Apparently what the ICPC does is an eye fight against corruption going by what they are doing in this particular case. Unless they are saying that Bola Audu is above the law.

“We call on the ICPC Chairman to fish out the bad eggs that are painting the agency black because we will not condone malfeasance of any kind in Nigeria.

“We demand that every corruption case should be given the required attention and seriousness. Every corrupt officer should be dismissed. We call for Bola Audu Innocent to be arrested and made to face the law. Let him go and prove his innocence before the law.”