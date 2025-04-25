CSM Vaccination Campaign Records Massive Turnout In Sokoto, Kebbi

Share

The ongoing Cerebrospinal Meningitis (CSM) vaccination campaign in Sokoto and Kebbi States has entered its sixth day with strong community engagement and impressive turnout, according to health officials and development partners supporting the effort.

The campaign, targeting children in high-risk areas, is currently being implemented in Tambuwal and Shagari Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Sokoto State and Jega, Gwandu, and Aleiro LGAs in Kebbi State.

In Sokoto, the response has been robust. Health officials report that; 107 children were vaccinated at Government Day Secondary School, Shagari, Over 100 pupils at Shehu Shagari Memorial Primary School, 240 children at Nassarawa Tudu, and 175 at Nassarawa Rafi Primary School in Tambuwal LGA.

Tambuwal LGA alone has set a target of 277,200 children for vaccination during the six-day exercise.

However, a challenge emerged when Malam Abubakar Umar, Headmaster of Horo Model Primary School in Shagari LGA, declined permission to use the school premises as a vaccination site.

Nura Dandi Shagari, the Area Health Mobilization Officer, confirmed the incident and noted that emergency consultations were underway with the headmaster to resolve the issue. The local councillor, unaware of the development, has pledged to intervene.

The vaccination drive is being supported by UNICEF, alongside WHO and Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), with funding from the International Coordinating Group (ICG) on Vaccine Provision.

UNICEF has been instrumental in providing vaccine supplies, cold chain logistics, waste management, and leading advocacy and social mobilization efforts.

Nuraddeen Abubakar, the Immunization Officer for Tambuwal LGA, praised the community’s cooperation, reporting no vaccine refusals or rejections, apart from the Horo case.

He attributed the success to intensive awareness campaigns and the involvement of key stakeholders.

“This effort has benefited from strong backing by traditional leaders, religious figures, and the grassroots mobilization teams. The turnout has exceeded expectations, and many teams have had to request additional vaccine supplies,” Abubakar said.

The outbreak of meningitis was first reported in Garin Alasan, a community near Aleiro in Kebbi State. It subsequently spread to Barkeji, Sanyinna, and Jabo, towns bordering Sokoto, Kebbi, and Zamfara states. Health officials recorded 198 cases, with eight deaths, 116 recoveries, five patients absconding, and four referred to other health facilities.

Maiwada Kajiji, Chairman of Shagari Local Government Council, lauded the campaign’s success, particularly given the harsh weather conditions.

He commended the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency and development partners for their swift response.

Educators at vaccination sites also noted the campaign’s positive reception. Malam Saidu Mudi, Vice Principal of Government Day Secondary School Shagari, described students’ eagerness to get vaccinated as “remarkable,” considering the scorching heat.

Huzaifa Umar Shagari, Deputy Headmaster of Shehu Shagari Memorial Primary School, highlighted strong parental support and expressed hope for an extension of the campaign to ensure all eligible children are reached.

With widespread community compliance, effective coordination, and support from national and international partners, the Sokoto and Kebbi CSM vaccination campaign is being hailed as a model response to a major public health challenge.

