CSL Sees 53% Equities Surge, Oil Output Rise On Nigeria’s Growth Outlook

Nigeria’s economic prospects for 2025 are set to strengthen on the back of higher crude oil and condensate production, buoyant capital markets, and resilient non-oil sectors, according to the H2 2025 Outlook released by CSL Stockbrokers.

The firm projects oil and condensate output to average 1.66 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2025, up from 1.56 million bpd in 2024. Oil remains the country’s dominant foreign exchange earner, accounting for over 80 per cent of export receipts and more than half of government revenues.

CSL believes the anticipated increase will bolster fiscal buffers, providing the government with greater capacity to finance infrastructure and social programmes while enhancing macroeconomic stability. In parallel, the firm sees a bullish trajectory for the Nigerian equities market, forecasting a base-case gain of 31 per cent and a best-case rally of up to 53 per cent this year.

The market’s performance in the first half of 2025 was described as “robust,” driven by strong corporate earnings, attractive valuations, and investor optimism over ongoing economic reforms. At 8.26 times, the Nigerian market’s price-to-earnings ratio sits well below the Frontier Market Index average of 11.21 times, suggesting, CSL noted, “considerable upside potential.”

Financial services, consumer goods, and telecommunications were identified as the sectors most likely to outperform in the coming months, buoyed by moderating inflation, improved consumer demand, and sustained infrastructure investment.

CSL reaffirmed “Buy” ratings on a basket of blue-chip stocks, including United Bank for Africa, Access Bank, Zenith Bank, Guaranty Trust Bank, Lafarge Africa, Dangote Cement, Nestle Nigeria, Cadbury Nigeria, Presco, Airtel Africa, and MTN Nigeria. These recommendations, the firm explained, rest on solid corporate fundamentals, strategic market positioning, and sector resilience.