CSI: Seplat Energy Commissions New Steam Labs In Edo

The NEPL/Seplat Energy Joint Venture has commissioned three new state-of-the-art Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) laboratories in Benin City, Edo State.

According to a statement over the weekend, this is part of its continuous investment in the education sector, and its responsiveness to Corporate Social Investment/ Responsibility.

According to the statement, the three laboratories commissioned and handed over to the Edo State Ministry of Education are located at Niger College, Army Day Secondary School, and Oba Akenzua Secondary School.

It stated that these are in addition to the three existing STEAM Labs earlier commissioned at Ihogbe College, New Era College and Edo Boys High School, all in Benin City, to deepen the JV’s investment in education across its host communities.

The Director, External Affairs & Social Performance, Seplat Energy, Chioma Afe, thanked the government of Edo State, under Governor Monday Okpebholo, for providing the enabling environment for the partners to deliver such strategic interventions in education.

She said: “We are thrilled to collaborate with the Edo State Ministry of Education to provide quality education in the state.

These STEAM Laboratories are designed to foster the development of critical thinking, problem-solving, and innovative skills among the students, preparing them for the challenges of the 21st Century.

“The STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) approach to learning is a holistic and interdisciplinary approach that encourages students to explore the connections between different subjects, igniting their curiosity and creativity.”

Okpebholo, represented by the Edo State Commissioner for Education, Dr. Emmanuel Paddy Iyamu, commended Seplat Energy and NEPL for not just investing in securing a better future for Edo people through education, but also for speedy delivery and supporting the Governor’s moniker as the “Education-loving governor of Edo State.”

He charged the students and the school authorities not just to make good use of the equipment but guard them jealously.

Okpebholo described the laboratories as a proof of the strategic partnership between Seplat Energy and the Edo State Government and people, which he would stop at nothing to sustain, in pursuit of his vision to ensure that every Edo child has access to quality education.

Deputy Manager, Sustainability, NEPL, Paul Omenogor, charged the students, school authorities and host community to maximise the use of the facilities and safeguard them to encourage the JV partners to make more similar investments.

Edo State Commissioner for Mining, Oil and Gas, Andrew Ijegbai, applauded the JV partners for the great work they have done, both in supporting the vision of Governor Okpebholo and investing in quality education for the citizens.