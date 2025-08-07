CSEA Ranked Nigeria 4th In Global SSB Consumption Nations

As the campaign against dangers of SugarSweetened Beverages (SSB) in carbonate drinks intensifies, a study conducted by the Centre for the Study of the Economies of Africa (CSEA) has ranked Nigeria fourth globally in SSB consumption, with 38.6 million litres in annual sales from beverage makers.

Similarly, the CSEA research also revealed that total economic cost of SSB attributable diseases in Nigeria was projected to hit $4.37 billion annually by 2030, from $2.37 billion annually in 2019, if urgent mitigation to phase out SSB in the beverage sector of the country’s manufacturing sector is not adhered to.

Currently, Corporate Accountability and Public Participation (CAPPA) is proposing a N130 SSB tax on carbonate drinks from the N10 being deducted for SSB by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) based on the Finance Act 2021, that would made Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) generate N729 billion annually from SSB tax on carbonate drinks, representing an increase of 972 per cent based on the current price of N500 per litre bottle in the country.

Recall that as part of the Finance Act of 2021, an SSB tax of N10 per litre was imposed on non-alcoholic and sugarsweetened beverages. However, going by recent events there appears to be a renewed call from some quarters for this tax to be increased by 1,200% to N130 per litre.