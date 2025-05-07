CSCS Unveils USSD Code Service For Access To Capital Market Insights

Share

In an effort toward deepening investor engagement and enhancing market accessibility, the Central Securities Clearing System Plc (CSCS) has announced the launch of *7270#, its innovative USSD code service, set to go live on May 8, 2025.

The new *7270# service— initially available on the MTN Nigeria network—ushers in a transformative era for the Nigerian capital market by granting investors real-time access to critical portfolio data without the need for internet connectivity or sophisticated trading platforms.

With a simple dial from any feature phone, users can instantly retrieve their Clearing House Number (CHN), verify Direct Cash Settlement (DCS) status, and review their stock positions, account balances, and other essential market insights.

Speaking on the launch, Haruna Jalo-Waziri, Managing Direc – tor and Chief Executive Officer of CSCS, stated: “The unveiling of the 7270# USSD service marks a pivotal milestone in our journey to drive financial inclusion and transparency within the capital market.

We believe that every investor, irrespective of geography or resources, should have unfettered access to their investment data.”

“This innovation empowers users at the grassroots level, reinforcing our belief that inclusive finance is foundational to sustainable economic growth,” the CSCS boss stated.

Jalo-Waziri also emphasised the significance of the collaboration with MTN Nigeria, saying: “Our strategic alliance with MTN amplifies the reach of this service, leveraging Nigeria’s largest mobile network to place vital market information directly in the hands of millions.

Together, we are reshaping the investment experience and opening new frontiers for participation in the financial markets.” Echoing this sentiment, Aisha Umar Mumuni, Chief Digital Officer of MTN Nigeria, remarked: “This initiative with CSCS exemplifies our mission to simplify digital experiences.

By bringing critical capital market services to mobile devices, we are not just expanding access—we are transforming how Nigerians interact with financial markets, enhancing transparency and trust.”

Share