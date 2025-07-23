CSCS Launches Portal To Deepen Market Efficiency, Digital Integration

In a strategic stride towards advancing digital transformation within Nigeria’s capital market, the Central Securities Clearing System Plc (CSCS) has formally unveiled its new Custodian Portal—a robust, user-centric platform tailored to revolutionize back-office operations across the custodial value chain.

The portal, designed with precision to streamline operational workflows, introduces a suite of intuitive features including realtime portfolio and trade management, document tracking, share transfer functions, client symbol search, and secure data accessibility.

It integrates seamlessly with existing market-wide workflows and offers a comprehensive digital ecosystem for custodians to manage assets with enhanced transparency and efficiency.

Speaking at the launch, Haruna JaloWaziri, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of CSCS, underscored the centrality of technology to the firm’s strategic vision.

“Digital transformation remains at the core of our strategy to enhance the efficiency, transparency, and accessibility of Nigeria’s capital market services.

“The portal is a significant leap in that direction, offering custodians a centralized platform to manage critical processes in real-time,” he noted.

Built on a flexible, subscription-based model, the portal enables convenient access through secure payment gateways such as GTPay and Paystack.

Users can download detailed reports in PDF or Excel formats, track stock movements across timeframes, manage inbox communications, and assign roles for streamlined internal governance—all within a fortified cybersecurity framework.

Tobe Nnadozie, Divisional Head of Business Technology and Digital Innovation at CSCS, highlighted the platform’s alignment with the broader market automation agenda.