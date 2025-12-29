CSCS Engages CEO

The Central Securities Clearing System Plc (CSCS) has appointed Shehu Yahaya Shantali as its new chief executive officer, effective January 1, 2026, following receipt of regulatory no-objection.

Shantali would succeed Haruna JaloWaziri, who is set to step down after an eight-year tenure marked by strategic growth, operational reforms, and significant contributions to the development of Nigeria’s capital market infrastructure.

During his time as CEO, Jalo-Waziri led a series of transformative initiatives that strengthened governance, improved operational effectiveness, and modernised CSCS’ systems and processes.

Shantali obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and an Executive MBA from Kingster Business School.

He has over 20 years of experience across accounting, finance, and financial services in Nigeria and the United Kingdom, with expertise in investment and asset management, financial advisory services, and International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

His career spans capital markets, investment banking, real estate, and financial services, including a decade at the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Nigeria.

At the SEC, he played a key role in the migration of publicly listed and major public interest entities from Nigerian GAAP to IFRS and led the Commission’s transition to the contributory pension scheme in 2012.