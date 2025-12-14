CSC Chairman Lauds Gov Mbah On Regular Salary Payments

The Chairman of the Enugu State Civil Service Commission (CSC), Mr. Robinson Odo, has said that Governor Peter Mbah is not owing civil servants salaries or promotion arrears, declaring that the administration has remained up-to-date since assuming office in 2023.

Odo made the disclosure at the weekend during the conduct of the 2025 civil service promotion examinations, where no fewer than 856 senior officers, including those in the management cadre, sat for computer-based tests (CBT) as part of the promotion process.

Speaking at the Digital Learning Centre of the Institute of Management and Technology (IMT), Enugu, the venue of the examinations, the CSC chairman described the exercise as seamless, transparent and a major milestone in the state’s transition to a fully digital public service.

He commended Governor Mbah for the regular and prompt payment of workers’ salaries, as well as sustained investment in the welfare, training and capacity development of civil servants, noting that such support had enabled the commission to effectively discharge its constitutional responsibilities.

“Today, we are conducting the 2025 promotion examinations, comprising both computer-based tests and paper-written exams. The CBT, in particular, is designed to test the skills and knowledge of civil servants and assess how well they have aligned with the transformation agenda of this administration in the area of e-governance,” Odo said.

According to him, officers on Grade Level 12 and above were selected for the CBT to evaluate their computer literacy, adaptability to digital systems and readiness for higher management responsibilities in a modern, technology-driven civil service.

“The governor has invested heavily, both financially and in terms of time, in training our workforce on computer_toggle compliance and digital literacy. This examination is meant to test that knowledge, determine how well officers have keyed into e-governance, and also allow them to assess themselves in handling digital tools,” he explained.

Odo stressed that the exercise was essentially for capacity building, adding that officers who experienced challenges during the examination should see it as an opportunity to further improve their digital skills rather than as a punitive measure.

He further praised the governor for prioritising civil servants’ welfare, stating that all promotion and conversion arrears inherited by the administration had been fully settled.

“Since Governor Mbah came into office, approvals of promotions and conversions have been up-to-date. We are not owing any civil servant promotions or conversions. What we are doing now is a 2025 promotion conducted in 2025, unlike in the past when promotions were done in arrears,” Odo stated.

Describing the CBT as largely successful, the CSC chairman said that despite being a first-time experience for some officers, the level of computer compliance recorded was impressive.

“From my observation, I would rate the level of computer compliance at over 70 per cent. There were no major complaints. Minor technical issues were promptly resolved, and the objective of the examination was achieved to our satisfaction,” he said.

He added that the acceptance of CBT by civil servants marked a positive shift in mindset, declaring that computer-based promotion examinations had “come to stay” in Enugu State.

Odo also assured participants that the promotion process would remain transparent and merit-driven, revealing that the CBT would account for 70 per cent of the total assessment, while oral interviews would make up the remaining 30 per cent.

“We promote based on merit, not sentiment, not who you are serving or where you are coming from. You will have access to your results because computer-based testing is all about input and output. You will clearly see the outcome of your effort,” he assured.

Some civil servants who participated in the examinations expressed appreciation to the governor for sustained investments in digital capacity building, describing the initiative as transformative for the state’s public service.

One of the participants, Mr. Chidiebere Udoka, a senior administrative officer, said the digital training programmes introduced by the administration had significantly improved productivity.

“The computer skills we have acquired are already helping us work faster, manage records better and reduce errors. It has made our daily tasks more efficient and aligned with modern public service standards,” he said.

An Assistant Director in the management cadre, Mrs. Ugwuoke Onyebuchi, described the CBT experience as empowering and reflective of global best practices.

“This training has boosted my confidence in using digital tools. It has improved transparency and accountability in our work and is already enhancing service delivery in my department,” she said.

Similarly, Mrs. Ezinne Chukwunonso, a Grade Level 13 officer, said the e-governance drive had repositioned the Enugu State Civil Service for innovation and efficiency.

“The skills we have gained are not just for promotion exams; they are improving our overall performance. We now understand that embracing technology is key to effective governance and better service delivery to the people,” she said.