CSACEFA Celebrates Abia Girls, Calls For Serious Attention On Child Education

The Civil Society Action Coalition on Education For All (CSACEFA) on Wednesday charged policymakers and all those in educational authorities to add more vigour in the pursuit of better women, for a better society by making girl child education a priority and compulsory thing.

Mrs. Eunice Egbuna, the Coordinator for Abia State and South East region of the Civil Society Action Coalition on Education For All (CSACEFA), made this statement at the Abayi Umuocham Girls Junior Secondary School in Aba during the celebration of the “International Day of the Girl Child” (IDGC) 2023.

The event, which was sponsored by Educationoutloud, took place from the 11th to the 18th of October. The theme for the event was “Inviting Girls’ Right: Our Leadership and Well-being”.

“The quality of the girls we have today will surely determine the quality of the women we’ll have tomorrow. We want the policymakers, the government and stakeholders to begin to take the girl child education and other related issues very seriously.

“Because we are education-focused, we’re saying that access to education is the right of the girls. We don’t want to ever see that ugly situation where girls are relegated to the background, forced into marriages against their wishes,” she said.

The Principal of Girls Junior Secondary School, Abayi, Umuocham, Ngozi Fortune Anwucha urged the students (girls) to see themselves as important hand made of good and extremely important people for the making of a better society.

Anwucha urged the girls not to forget that the foundation of every building determines how strong such a building will be and how long it will last and therefore urged them to take their current level of education and home training as a necessity for a successful tomorrow.

The Principal urged them to realize that every top woman in the world today, started as a girl, but took their education seriously to get to where they are today.

Godson Ibekwe-Umelo, a member of CSACEFA urged them never to see themselves as debased people, but as special and important people made by God to help in improving the world through all professions, building families and making the society a better place.

At the end of the orientation exercise by CSACEFA, the students of Abayi Umuocham Girls Junior Secondary School in a unanimous declaration read out by Divine Favour Okorie on behalf of the other students titled “Abayi Umuocham Declaration” demanded commitment from the Government against inequality and in support of Education For All.

The Declaration reads, “We are Standing because we refuse more excuses in a country endowed with huge human and material resources but with over 10 million out-of-school children most of whom are girls.

“We are Standing because we want our leaders to honour their promises for free inclusive education of good quality at the basic level in the state. We are Standing because we want our leaders to honour their promises for the Safe School Declaration, Child Rights Act, Gender Policy on Education and other instruments that support the vulnerable in our society.

“We are Standing because we want our leaders to be sensitive to the plight of the vulnerable students and pupils in the state by providing adequate learning and teaching facilities in a safe and secure environment, as well as show respect for our human rights.

“We are not asking for charity but for justice. We are adding our voices with others by standing to say, no more excuses- end poverty now, invest in our future, invest in Girl Child for a Strong, Stable and Democratic Nigeria.”