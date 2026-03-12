CS-SUNN Moves To Monitor Nutrition Funds In Bauchi Ministries

The Bauchi State chapter of the Civil Society Scaling Up Nutrition in Nigeria (CS-SUNN) has commenced the monitoring of nutrition budget implementation across various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in the state.

The Chairperson of the organisation, Dabis Mwalike, said the visit was aimed at monitoring, assessing, and ensuring the release as well as the effective utilisation of funds allocated to each MDA in line with federal government guidelines.

She explained that the budget tracking exercise covers the fourth quarter of 2025, from October to December. According to her, the exercise will also provide verifiable data on funds allocated to each MDA, which will serve as reference material for future planning and evaluation.

Mwalike further disclosed that selected members of the organisation had been assigned to various MDAs to gather the necessary information.

The chairperson expressed satisfaction with the overall outcome of the first day of the exercise and expressed optimism that it would achieve its intended purpose.

Some of the ministries visited on the first day include the Ministry of Health; Ministry of Budget, Economic and Multilateral Cooperation; Ministry of Agriculture; Ministry of Women and Child Development; and the Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (BSPHDA), among others.

Responding on behalf of the MDAs, Rabiu Mashema of the BSPHDA and a representative of the Ministry of Health assured the team of their full support and cooperation towards the success of the exercise.

Similarly, some members of the monitoring team, including Alhassan Lawal, Kamal Ibrahim, and Hussaini Risha, said the exercise was successful and had provided deeper insight into nutrition-related activities across the line MDAs.