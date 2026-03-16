C&S Movt Church, Awode, Others Mourn DBC Leader, Oyewole Idowu

Torrents of tributes have continued to pour in for the Leader-In-Charge of Cherubim & Seraphim Movement Church Worldwide (Ayo Ni O), Divine Blessing Cathedral (DBC), Senior Special Apostle John Oyewole Idowu JP. Snr Sp. Ap Idowu, who would have been 81years old on June 15, passed onto glory on Thursday, March 5.

In his tributes, Most Senior Special Apostle (Dr) Aderemi Awode JP, a member of the DBC LeadersIn-Council (LIC), and Chairman/ CEO of Chemster Group, manufacturer of Finecoat and Shield Premium Paints, and other allied paints products, expressed shock over the death of the Church Leader, describing his passing as “one death too many.”

“Baba Leader’s death was shocking, sudden and devastating. We were in the church together on Sunday, March 1. He was hale and hearty. Though he would have been 81 years old by June; his death has created a void in the church, but we celebrate a life dedicated to the service of God and humanity,” he said.

Evangelist Awode, who is also the Church’s Chairman of Infrastructure & Building Committee, while commiserating with the leadership, members of DBC, his family and the entire CSMC Worldwide, however, said that Baba Idowu demonstrated quality leadership in his life as the Leader of the church, and as an epitome of love, humility and selflessness, as he served God all his life.

Meanwhile, the Church, while announcing his death, described the Church Leader as “a respected Seraph and lover of God,” who demonstrated high commitment and dedication to the growth and development of the church.