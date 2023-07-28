C&S Movement Church Worldwide Gets New Supervising Prophet

The incoming Conference Supervising Prophet of the Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church Worldwide, Special Apostle Prophet Joel Olayinka Adeniran, has been charged to live above board in the discharge of his duties and responsibilities.

In a letter that was personally signed by the Spiritual Father and Chairman, Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church Worldwide, Prophet Samuel Adefila Abidoye, the Spiritual Father urged the appointee to be upright and work with the Conference in the propagation of the gospel, adding that the appointment takes effect from the first of August, 2023.

He, however, implored the five-fold spiritual ministries to work hand in hand for the unity and development of the Church to win more souls for Christ.

Prophet Adeniran, who is to serve a term of four years, would serve as the Chairman of the Council of Prophets, overseeing the spiritual activities of the Church, as well as overseeing and coordinating the general conduct of Prophets in the Conference.

He is also to guide members of the Prophetic Council to work towards the attainment of the Church’s vision, mission, and objectives, while also overseeing and coordinating the training of Prophets, among other responsibilities.

Prophet Adeniran, a native of Rore in Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara State, was until his new appointment the District Supervising Prophet for Rore District in the C&S Movement Church as well as the Financial Secretary, International Council of Prophets. He is also the General Overseer of Orisun Ayo C&S Movement Church with the Headquarters along Oko Road, Omu-Aran as well as the current President of the Development Association.

He takes over from Special Apostle Prophet Zacchaeus Emmanuel whose tenure expired this year.