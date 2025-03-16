C&S Movement celebrates Fakeye’s legacy, awards scholarships

Share

Ten years after the death of the first Chairman/General Leader of the Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church (C&S), Ayo Ni O, Surulere District Headquarters, Special Apostle for Evangelism, Prophet Gabriel Olubunmi Fakeye; the church has called on faithful to reflect deeply on the spiritual evolution of the church from the pioneering vision of Saint Moses Orimolade Tunolase to the transformative ministry of Fakeye, while sustaining the legacy left behind.

The call was made by the Church’s third Chairman/General Leader, Senior Special Apostle Pastor George Ogunleye during the 10th memorial lecture/scholarship and bursary awards, with the theme, ‘From St. Moses Orimolade Tunolase to Gabriel Olubunmi Fakeye- The Making of The Cherubim and Seraphim Church Centenary and Beyond’, held at the District headquarters.

At the special event, two scholarship winners were awarded N250, 000 each and 40 bursary winners received N60,000 each under the Prophet (Dr.) Gabriel Olubunmi Fakeye Scholarship and Bursary Award Scheme, which debuted in 2021 with five awardees, whom received N100, 000 each.

Ogunleye who said the scholarship and bursary initiative(to indigent students/deserving beneficiaries in the District headquarters and branches) testifies of Prophet Fakeye’s passion for education, empowerment and nurturing of leaders; further said Fakeye’s role in fostering unity in the church was undoubtedly one of his major legacies in addition to pioneering popular radio evangelical broadcasts.

Besides preaching the gospel, he recalled that he was renowned for very practical solutions to life’s challenges using Psalms for prayers, which earned him the title of ‘Psalmist’.

In his welcome/keynote address he partly stated: “It can also be said without any fear of contradiction, utmost humility and modesty, that some of the relevance, recognition and acceptance enjoyed by the C&S Church today within and outside this country can be attributed to Prophet Fakeye.

“His humble and peaceful disposition endeared him to Christians and non-Christians alike. He was an Apostle of peaceful co-existence of all denominations and religions…He emphasised purity of worship, holiness and godliness at all times. He was an epitome of a true prophet…We will continue in his footsteps and never lower the standard.”

Corroborating Ogunleye, the guest speaker, Special Apostle Pastor (Dr.) Stephen Ogidan, pointed how Fakeye and other fathers of C&s Church inheriting the spiritual legacy from Saint Orimolade “faced the challenge of modernizing and expanding the church while preserving its essential character.”

He called all hands on deck for a future that will be shaped by the continued unification of the church initiated by Fakeye.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

