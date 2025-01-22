C&S Church Donates Food Items To Ijamido Children Home

Share

As part of the celebration of their church’s 15th Anniversary and Founder’s Day, the leaders of Divine Blessing Cathedral (DBC), Cherubim & Seraphim Movement Church Worldwide (CSMC), and members of the Anniversary Committee, yesterday donated food items to Ijamido Children Home, Ota in Ogun State.

The church, led by the Leader-In-Charge, Special Apostle John Oyewole Idowu, said such initiative has become part of the church whenever it is celebrating its anniversary to visit the Home with various food items and other materials so as to felicitate with the children and other members of the Home and put smiles on the faces of the children.

Food items donated to the Home, include bags of 50kg rice, beans, gari, semolina, and packs of Instant Noodles, and Spaghetti.

“It has been our practice whenever the church is celebrating its anniversary/ founders’ day to visit the Home to cheer the children and put smiles on their faces.”

“Based on this, we are here today, as members of Divine Blessing Cathedral, Cherubim & Seraphim Movement Church Worldwide (CSMC), at Joke Ayo, Alagbado, Lagos to extend our hands of fellowship to the Home, and to give the children a sense of belonging that they are loved by the society,” Special Apostle Samuel Akinsanya, Secretary of the Anniversary Committee said.

Share

Please follow and like us: