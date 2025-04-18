C&S Church Assures Nigerians Of Economic Rebound

Share

The Cherubim and Seraphim Church Movement Church Worldwide (Ayo Ni O), yesterday, called on Nigerians to be patient with President Bola Tinubu’s government, assuring that the economy will rebound and Naira will gain value.

The church made the call in Lagos yesterday in Ikeja during the announcement of its 56th Ascension Pilgrimage to Mount Horeb in Galilee City, Orile Igbon, Oyo State and one year ordination ceremony of His Grace, Prophet Emmanuel Adewale Alogbo (JP), the Spiritual Father & Spiritual Head, Cherubim & Seraphim Movement Church Worldwide (Baba Aladura of the church).

The programme will kick off on May 4 and end on May 11. Conference Supervisor of the church, Dr. Joel Olayinka Adeniran, who spoke on behalf of the church’s Spiritual Head, Dr. Emmanuel Alogbo said God has revealed to the church that the Bola Tinubu government will succeed if we allow it to succeed.

He said the church acknowledges the economic reality occasioned by physical and monetary policies of the government but it believe that the public must play their own part to get the country working and that business owners must avoid deliberate price hikes.

“Some people are taking advantage of the government policies and abusing them by raising prices arbitrarily which in turn is affecting millions of Nigerians. We believe that the government will succeed so; we must be patient with the President to allow the policies to go through.

