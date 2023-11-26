C&S Ayo NI O Ikotun Holds Praise Night

Cherubim Seraphim Movement Church, (Ayo ni o) Chapel of Revelations, Ikotun, Lagos, is set to hold a mega praise crusade with the theme ‘Who is this King of Glory’ on Friday, December 1.

The night of praise and worship hosted by Special mother of Israel, Prophetess Opeyemi Bello will have several gospel artistes in attendance including Paul Omo Abule, Olufunke Ologodidan, Temitope Samuel, King Yomi Praise, Tee Sax and Revelations Voices.

Prophetess Bello said the purpose of the one day event was to give God the glory for his mercies. “It’s not just an ordinary praise, it’s a praise that will be filled with thanks, praise and worship. We just decided to give God all the glory and if we are talking of giving God glory, we are talking of giving him everything in its totality.

And we also have men of God who will also deliver God’s words of God to the congregation. “It is though not all about praise and worship but to also reveal who the Almighty God is to some people who might not know, reason why the theme is ‘Who is this King of Glory’ (WITKOG) which is taken from Psalm 24 verse 8.

I can say without any contradictions that it is going to be a mega praise crusade of praise and worship that will linger on for many years to come. Also, we have many artistes who will perform on that night.”