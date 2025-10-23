Crystalait Empowers 165 Girls With Life Skills, Distributes Sanitary Pads

In a move to promote youth empowerment and menstrual hygiene awareness, Crystalait International Limited has organized an impactful outreach programme for students of the African Church Community Grammar School, Apata, Ibadan, Oyo State.

The event, themed “You Can Be All You Want To Be As A Girl,” directly benefited 165 female students through donations of sanitary pads and life-skill sessions designed to inspire confidence, encourage personal development, and ensure uninterrupted school attendance.

Participants received education on menstrual hygiene management and sexual purity, equipping them with the knowledge and mindset to make informed life choices.

Demonstrating inclusivity, the outreach also reached 90 male students, each receiving toothpaste as part of an initiative to promote oral hygiene and general well-being among all young people.

Speaking at the event, Olaitan Akisanya, CEO of Crystalait International Limited, said the initiative reflects the company’s commitment to nurturing the next generation through education and empowerment.

“This initiative underscores our dedication to nurturing young minds and fostering a culture of empowerment. We believe that by investing in the education and well-being of our youth, especially our girls, we are actively creating a brighter future for Nigeria,” Akisanya stated.

Teachers and students alike lauded the programme for its positive impact. One of the teachers described the initiative as “inspiring and transformative,” noting that it sparked meaningful conversations among the students and reinforced values of self-worth, discipline, and confidence.

The event marks another milestone in Crystalait’s ongoing effort to promote inclusive community development and youth empowerment through education, health, and mentorship.