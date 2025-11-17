Crystal Palace are ready to part ways with Christantus Uche in the January transfer window after a difficult start to life in the Premier League.

New Telegraph recalls that the 22-year-old Nigerian midfielder joined Palace on loan from Getafe with a view to a permanent move, but he has struggled to make an impact at Selhurst Park.

Confirming the development, journalist Alan Nixon said both the club and the player are seeking a way to end the arrangement early.

“Crystal Palace are ready to let new boy Christantus Uche go back to Getafe in January,” Nixon reports via his Patreon as quoted by Molineux News.

“The Nigerian midfielder came on loan with a view to a buy but has failed to make an impact, and all parties are looking into a get-out in the window.”

Nixon added that Uche “Has made a couple of appearances but does not seem to be Oliver Glasner’s type, and the Eagles will now look for a replacement in that area.”

The attacking midfielder’s difficulties are compounded by limited playing time, and Palace are now exploring alternatives to bolster their squad in the attacking midfield positions.

According to Molineux News, the development came as a relief for Wolverhampton Wanderers, who had attempted to sign Uche during the summer.

“The news will be a relief for Wolves, as Uche was one of their main targets, and missing out on him could have been a big regret,” Molineux News reported.

“If the former Getafe man succeeded for the Eagles, it would have been a poor reflection on the board for letting a deal that was so close to completion slip through their hands.”

The deal between Wolves and Getafe collapsed amid complications involving intermediaries, ultimately allowing Palace to secure the Nigerian midfielder instead.

Wolves, who have struggled to find creativity in attack since Matheus Cunha’s departure, may view the failed transfer as fortunate given Uche’s lack of game time in England.

Uche’s brief spell at Selhurst Park highlights the challenges Nigerian players face in adapting quickly to the Premier League as Tolu Arokodare and Samuel Chuwueze, who also moved to the league, faced similar issues, and Palace’s decision to consider an early exit for Uche underlines the club’s intent to find a more effective solution in midfield before the second half of the season.