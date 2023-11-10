Crystal Palace Extends Eze Contract Untill 2027

The extension keeps the midfielder at Selhurst Park until the summer of 2027.

This will come as a huge boost to the Eagles as their prized asset, who was linked with Manchester City in the summer, had entered the final two years of his previous contract.

Eze, 25, said: “I’m delighted to have signed for the club for another three-and-a-half years.

“I’m now in my fourth season with the club and I’ve enjoyed it so far. I’m loving every moment. Hopefully, the fans can expect more of the same in the future.

Speaking ahead of Palace’s Premier League clash with Everton tomorrow, boss Roy Hodgson said: “I’m delighted for the club and pleased for Ebere because he’s done so well. It’s great to know he’s pledged his future to the club.

“That says a lot about his confidence in where the club is going and what we can achieve here. His ambition is to establish himself in the English national team and he obviously believes we can get him there.

“Having him on the field every week is a major bonus because of the threat he can pose to opponents.

“I would like to think it says a lot about the club and how the club is progressing.

“I’m sure the chairman, Steve Parish, and the owners must be really pleased when they can get players of that quality to commit their long-term futures to the club.

“Add to that the other top internationals we have and it says a lot for what’s been achieved over the last couple of seasons.”

Parish added: “I’m absolutely delighted Eberechi has committed his future to Palace.

“As an England international and proven performer at Premier League level, his talents are well-known but he also brings an exemplary mentality and character in everything he does.”

Eberechi Eze was Palace’s top scorer last season with 10 goals as well as four assists in the Premier League. He also has two England caps to his name.