Cryptoqueen Who Fled China For London Mansion Jailed Over £5BN Bitcoin Stash

A woman, said by police to have bought cryptocurrency now worth billions of pounds using funds stolen from thousands of Chinese pensioners, has been sentenced to 11 years and eight months for money laundering.

Passing sentence at Southwark Crown Court yesterday, Judge Sally-Ann Hales told Qian Zhimin she was “the architect of this offending from its inception to its conclusion… your motive was one of pure greed”.

After fleeing China, Qian moved to a mansion in Hampstead, north London. The Metropolitan Police raided it a year later and made one of the world’s single largest crypto seizures, reports the BBC.